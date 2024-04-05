FCC Cracks Down on Illegal Robocalls Promising Tax Relief

The promise of tax relief can be a big lure for consumers who may let their guard down with the promise of help. If you received a pre-recorded message pushing a 'National Tax Relief Program', you're not alone. In fact, millions of people have received the call, and the Federal Communications Commission says it's illegal and has to stop. The FCC issued a cease-and-desist letter against Veriwave Telco .

The order came from the agency's Enforcement Bureau which claims an illegal robocall campaign is originating from the company pertaining to a National Tax Relief Program. Between November 1, 2023, and January 31, 2024, an estimated 15.8 million calls paying prerecorded messages pushing the relief program were placed. According to the FCC, calls offered to 'rapidly clear' the recipient's tax debt and asked for personal information. However, the FCC investigated and found no evidence the promised tax relief program exists

FCC Robocalls Tax Relief Veriwave Telco Cease-And-Desist National Tax Relief Program

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

