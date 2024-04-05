FBI Raids Houston House in Hostage Rescue Operation

The FBI and SWAT agents raided a short-term rental house in southeast Houston in a hostage rescue operation. The raid was led by the FBI 's Houston Division. The incident began when a woman reported that her boyfriend had been kidnapped after returning from Mexico .

The boyfriend was entering the country illegally. The woman received a threatening phone call from an unknown man.

FBI SWAT Raid Hostage Rescue Houston Short-Term Rental Kidnapping Mexico

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

