FBI Launches Investigations into Hamas Affiliates, No Specific Threat Found

The head of the FBI testified before Congress that multiple investigations have been launched into individuals affiliated with Hamas since the recent attack on Israel. However, no specific credible threat has been identified. The FBI is particularly concerned about homegrown violent extremists and domestic violent extremists targeting Jewish Americans or other faith communities.

FBI Director Chris Wray, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and Christine Abizaid, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, are testifying before the House Homeland Security Committee

