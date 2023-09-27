FBI, Kentucky State Police arrest Brooks Houck in connection to Crystal Rodgers’ 2015 disappearance

Brooks Houck, the boyfriend of missing Kentucky mother Crystal Rodgers, has been arrested, according to the FBI and Kentucky State Police. The next day, her purse, keys and phone were found in her abandoned car along a Kentucky highway in Bardstown, but her body still has not been found.

Rogers' missing persons case was taken over by the FBI in 2020, when more than 150 law enforcement officers conducted interviews and executed several federal search warrants in a quest for answers.

The FBI is also investigating the 2016 fatal shooting of her father, Tommy Ballard, who was found dead while hunting on his own property. FLASHBACK: CRYSTAL RODGERS’ MOTHER SUSPECTS BOYFRIEND FOR HER DISAPPEARANCEJoseph Lawson, 32, was allegedly involved with Crystal Rogers' suspicious disappearance in 2015 and presumed death, according to unsealed court filings.on charges of

conspiracy to commit murder and complicity in tampering with physical evidence in connection with Rodgers’ disappearance, according to unsealed court filings in Nelson County, Kentucky.

Crystal Rogers in an undated image. She was last seen in 2015.He is believed to be the last person who saw Rogers alive on July 3, 2015. The mother of five was reported missing by her mom two days later.

The indictment, which does not mention Lawson by name, said the crimes took place on July 3 or 4, 2015, when Lawson allegedly"agreed to aid one or more persons in the planning or commission of the crime or an attempt or solicitation to commit the crime when he, and/or, a co-conspirator intentionally caused the death of another," WDRB.com reported.

Joseph Lawson appeared virtually at his arraignment hearing, when he pleaded not guilty to all charges. He pleaded not guilty and is being held in jail on $500,000 bond. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 to 20 years if convicted of conspiracy, according to WDRB.