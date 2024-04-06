FBI Investigating Whether NYC Mayor Eric Adams Received Free Upgrades on Turkish Airlines

The FBI is investigating whether New York Mayor Eric Adams received free upgrades on Turkish Airlines , sources familiar with the matter confirmed to the New York Times. Federal authorities are looking into whether he was upgraded to the most expensive seats available on international flights as part of a wider corruption probe. Sources confirmed to the publication that a portion of the investigation involves whether the donations to Turkey's national airline were traded for political favors .

The political favors included alleged pressure exerted on the New York Fire Department after a delay of the operating certificate for the new Turkish consulate. NYC MAYOR ADAMS RIPPED FOR LATE EMERGENCY TEXT ALERT FOLLOWING EARTHQUAKE The probe is investigating whether Adams' 2021 campaign conspired with the Turkish government and others to funnel money into its coffer

