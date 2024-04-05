FBI Investigating Whether New York Mayor Received Free Upgrades on Turkish Airlines

The FBI is investigating whether New York Mayor Eric Adams received free upgrades on Turkish Airlines , the country's national carrier, sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News. The investigation involves a top Turkish Airlines executive, aides to the mayor, and Adams himself. It is believed that the investigation is looking into whether donations from Turkey were exchanged for political favors , including potential pressure on the New York Fire Department. The U.S.
Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has declined to comment on the matter
FBI New York Mayor Eric Adams Turkish Airlines Investigation Political Favors Donations Turkey
