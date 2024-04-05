FBI Investigating Whether New York Mayor Received Free Upgrades on Turkish Airlines

The FBI is investigating whether New York Mayor Eric Adams received free upgrades on Turkish Airlines , the country's national carrier, sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News. The investigation involves a top Turkish Airlines executive, aides to the mayor, and Adams himself. It is believed that the investigation is looking into whether donations from Turkey were exchanged for political favors , including potential pressure on the New York Fire Department. The U.S.

Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has declined to comment on the matter

