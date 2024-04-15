FBI Investigates Cargo Ship Dali for Potential Issues

Federal and Maryland agents boarded the M/V Dali on the morning of April 15, 2024, after the FBI began looking into if the ship's crew knew of issues before setting off in late March. into the Patapsco River in March.

“The FBI is present aboard the cargo ship Dali conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity,” FBI Baltimore said in a statement.they're seeking legal action against the M/V DALI's owner, manufacturers, and potential third parties for any long-term damages to the city and its economy. National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said last week that investigators are focusing on the electrical power system of the massive container ship that veered off course, according to the Associated Press.

