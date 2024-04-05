FBI Indianapolis Warns Hoosiers of International Criminals

FBI Indianapolis is warning Hoosiers of the potential for being victims of international criminals. FBI Indianapolis wants Hoosiers to take extra precautions as they leave for vacations with warmer weather coming as the potential for break-ins by international criminals rises.

According to the FBI, international theft groups are typically comprised of individuals from South American countries who travel to the United States to participate in organized theft rings and are likely responsible for select organized burglaries and thefts in Indiana. WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines Latest Headlines | April 5, 7am The theft groups have been known to target affluent neighborhoods when families are out of tow

FBI Indianapolis Hoosiers International Criminals Theft Groups Organized Theft Rings Burglaries Thefts South American Countries Affluent Neighborhoods

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wrtv / 🏆 598. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FBI director warns of ‘very dangerous threats’ at border, smuggling network with 'ISIS ties'FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers that there are a 'wide array' of threats at the southern border, including fentanyl and smugglers whose facilitators have ties to ISIS.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

FBI director warns of 'dangerous individuals' coming across southern borderThe six intelligence chiefs testified about 'worldwide threats' on Monday.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

FBI Director Warns of Terrorists Using Fake IDs at Southern BorderFBI Director Christopher Wray expresses concern over known or suspected terrorists using fake identification after crossing the southern border. The issue was discussed during the 2024 Annual Threat Assessment hearing with the U.S. intelligence community. The hearing also highlighted the rise in threats from foreign entities and the vulnerability of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Milan to honor 70 years since state championship that inspired the movie 'Hoosiers'The Milan team will converge on Milan High School for the 70th anniversary of the state title on March 23. Admission is free and open to the public starting at 11 a.m.

Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »

Hoops hero who inspired 'Hoosiers' now serves legendarily large Indiana-style fried pork sandwichesHoops legend Bobby Plump hit the winning shot in the 1954 Indiana state title basketball game that inspired 'Hoosiers.' He serves serves winning pork tenderloin today at Plump's Last Shot.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Indiana Departments Provide Services to HoosiersStaff and resources from the Indiana Department of Health, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, and the Family of Social Services Administration are providing various services to the public.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »