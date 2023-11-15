FBI Director Warns of Potential Attacks in the U.S.

Law enforcement has seen a 'rogue's gallery' of calls for attacks against the U.S. from Hezbollah to Al Qaeda, according to FBI Director Christopher Wray. He expressed concern that individuals or small groups may be inspired by events in the Middle East to carry out attacks in the United States. The FBI is closely monitoring the impact on terrorist groups' intentions in the U.S. and how tensions might evolve.

The biggest chunk of threats reported to the FBI are threats to the Jewish community, synagogues, and Jewish prominent officials

