FBI Director Concerned About Increasing Number of Illegal Immigrants Evading Border Patrol

FBI Director Christopher Wray expressed concern over the increasing number of illegal immigrants evading Border Patrol agents and entering the country. He stated that this issue is consuming FBI field offices and poses a significant threat. During a hearing with the House Homeland Security Committee, Wray discussed the worldwide threats to the U.S. Chairman Mark Green raised the issue of 'gotaways,' which are illegal immigrants who successfully evade Border Patrol.

The number of gotaways has exceeded 600,000 in FY 23, and since October 1, there have been over 47,000 gotaways. Green suggested that the number of gotaways under the Biden administration could be well over two million

