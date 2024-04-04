FBI Conducts Enhanced Background Checks on 18–20 Year-Old Gun Purchasers

The FBI is now conducting background checks on 18–20 year-old would-be gun purchasers that are a far cry from the instant background checks that have been conducted on gun purchasers since the 1990s. The enhanced background checks for 18–20 year-old purchasers is part of a 2022 gun control law, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA), which Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) worked to help Democrats secure.

In addition to running names through NICS databases, a select group of examiners is now reaching out to state juvenile justice, mental health, and local law enforcement agencies to see if their backgrounds contain potentially disqualifying information that isn’t in the databases automatically queried by NICS

