on Wednesday drags on, much of American public is wondering how he could have eluded authorities this long. But for right-wing commenters and influencers, his baffling disappearance is only further proof that the country’s top law enforcement agency is to blame for acts of domestic terror.

Contempt for the FBI among extremists dates back at least to the bureau’s 1990s-era deadly sieges on Ruby Ridge and Waco, which in turn motivated attacks including the Oklahoma City bombing. It has reached a new fever pitch, however, in the wake of the contested, the right once again took the FBI to task, using them as a convenient and well-established scapegoat rather than entertain the perennial calls for gun control.

“If only the FBI would stop spying on Catholics, concerned parents at PTA meetings, and Maga patriots maybe they’d actually stop real terrorists for a change rather than trying to create them,” tweeted Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday. (Screenshots of the suspect’s alleged account on X, formerly Twitter, appeared to show that he had liked a Trump Jr. tweet falsely asserting an “” in trans and non-binary mass shooters. headtopics.com

The Maine shooter was (as always) known to law enforcement, previously committed to a mental institution and prohibited from owning firearms. If only the FBI would stop spying on Catholics, concerned parents at PTA meetings, and Maga patriots maybe they’d actually stop real…The right’s list of grievances against the FBI seems to be ever-expanding. There are the persistent yet baseless allegations that federal agents somehowthe Jan. 6 takeover of the U.S. Capitol by a MAGA mob.

One guy said voices in his head are telling him to shoot up military bases and was released from a mental asylumas these posts seem to contend, the suspected shooter might have been ensnared by law enforcement by the time he acquired a semi-automatic rifle. That it can instead be faulted forcatching him before the massacre is a measure of how resentment of the bureau has metastasized in MAGA-land, transforming it into an all-encompassing evil. headtopics.com

RollingStone »

