FBI arrests Alaska man for allegedly threatening to kill US Senator, wear their skin ‘as clothes’

Capitol Police and the FBI then visited Graham’s home on Oct. 30. Once there, Graham reportedly confessed to having sent the message and told the officers that he knew doing so was against the law, documents show. The law enforcement did not identify the U.S. Senator, but the complaint uses the word 'she.' Sen. Lisa Murkowski is the only female Alaska Senator, however the complaint does not specify if the threatened Senator was from Alaska or another state.

United States Headlines Read more: FOXNEWS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXNEWS: FBI arrests Alaska man for threatening to kill US Senator, wear their skin ‘as clothes’An Alaska man was arrested by special agents of the US Capitol Police and the FBI after he allegedly sent a message to a US Senate office threatening to kill a Senator.

Source: FoxNews | Read more ⮕

NBCNEWSHEALTH: Alaska man charged with threatening to kidnap a U.S. senatorMichael Kosnar is a Justice Department producer for the NBC News Washington Bureau.

Source: NBCNewsHealth | Read more ⮕

NBCLA: Alaska man charged with threatening to kidnap a US senatorAn Alaska man has been arrested and charged with threatening to kidnap and injure a U.S. senator, according to a federal complaint unsealed this week.

Source: NBCLA | Read more ⮕

AKPUBLICNEWS: Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. board all but rejects plan for riskier investment targetBoard members had been considering a four-year plan that included an aggressive strategy to reach $100 billion by 2028.

Source: AKpublicnews | Read more ⮕

PHYSORG_COM: Researchers observe wolves hunting and killing sea otters and harbor seals on Alaska's Katmai coastFirsthand observations of a wolf hunting and killing a harbor seal and a group of wolves hunting and consuming a sea otter on Alaska's Katmai coast have led scientists to reconsider assumptions about wolf hunting behavior.

Source: physorg_com | Read more ⮕

ADNDOTCOM: Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. board all but rejects plan for riskier investment targetBoard members had been considering a four-year plan that included an aggressive strategy to reach $100 billion by 2028.

Source: adndotcom | Read more ⮕