Father's Idea of Preserving Memories Inspires Digital Platform

It wasn't until he became a father that Nicholas Worley rekindled the idea of preserving memories of his loved ones and their legacies. That idea first germinated when Worley was just 16. He lost his paternal grandfather to prostate cancer and his maternal grandmother to Alzheimer's that same year — both deaths had a deep impact on him.

"After granddad passed away, I didn't have anything tangible to remember him by, or to know how he was like as a younger man or a kid," said the 41-year-old British Colombian, who is father of three active toddlers. The death of family members, a failed business partnership and the Covid-19 pandemic played a part in helping three millennials plunge into new businesses that help others memorialize relationships and preserve their family legacy.Worley is the founder of Inalife, a digital platform that helps families build a digital family tree for a monthly fee. The company provides digital storage for photographs, video and audio clips of family members so the family can view them now or in the future. Born and largely raised in Hong Kong where he's currently based, Worley said he only jumped into action after the Covid pandemic and the death of his mother-in-law in 2022"When my kids were born and my mother-in-law passed away, I realized my kids would only know me as their dad, and I wanted them to know what I was like when I was younger. I wanted me, my sons and all our family members be remembered in some way," Worley adde

