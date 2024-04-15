Father Honors Memory of Children by Participating in Annual Event

Patrick Clancy said he is taking part in Monday's annual event for Cora, Dawson, and Callan, who were killed in 2023.

Clancy is a member of the Mile for Miracles team, which is raising funds for the hospital. His blog noted that he's raised more than $72,000 as of Monday morning. Callan spent his last moments in my arms before he passed at Boston Children’s Hospital," Clancy wrote. "Although I wished so badly for a different outcome, I was overwhelmed by the compassion and professionalism of the doctors and nurses in the ICU. They gave me a little more time with my boy and I’ll forever be grateful for that.

He also thanked the public for their generosity, as well as their words on encouragement. He said it's motivating, as training for the 26.2-mile trek hasn't been easy.

