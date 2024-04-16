Father-Daughter Security Guards Experience Tragedy in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. - Williamson Avenue in Opelika looks a little different these days. It’s an industrial space with a gas company, tile shop and more all lining the street. But in 2001, this was the site of a bar and grill called Charbroil, and Steve Whitlow and his daughter, Tina Whitlow, both worked there as security guards .
Her description of the spot is reminiscent of an old school sitcom - a father-daughter duo in a small town working together. Tina Whitlow says it was a happy time until things turned dark quickly. “Upon arrival, they found a 1994 Ford Aerostar that was crashed into a tree. And when they went to the driver’s window, they found Steve Whitlow deceased with a gunshot wound,” said Capt. John Hester with the Opelika Police Department.
“It’s just hard,” she said. “He’s missed so much. He missed out on me being a bride. He missed out on meeting my son.”
Opelika Alabama Security Guards Murder Tragedy
