Father Arrested After Two Daughters Found Dead in Burning Car

A father has been arrested and charged after police said they found his two young daughters dead in a burning car in Georgia. Adan Tzoyohua Panzo, 36, of Preston, was charged with felony murder, malice murder and arson.

The investigation shows that Panzo set the vehicle on fire during a domestic dispute with his wife.

