Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash in Fullerton

One person is dead and three others injured after a multi-vehicle crash just after midnight Monday in Fullerton .

The crash was reported at 12:11 a.m. at the intersection of Orangethorpe Avenue and Harbor Boulevard involving a BMW, a black Chevrolet Silverado and a blue Toyota RAV4, Fullerton police said in a press release. A passenger in the Toyota RAV4, a 62-year-old woman from Anaheim, died at the scene. The 22-year-old driver and two others from the other vehicles were taken to a hospital.

The cause is under investigation. The BMW’s speed and use of drugs or alcohol may be possible contributors to the crash, police said.Sign up for NBC LA newsletters. According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates that the BMW 428i was traveling southbound in the number one lane when it struck the rear of the Toyota RAV4, which was stopped at the red light. The BMW then hit the Chevrolet Silverado who was stopped at the red light in the number two lane.Police is asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to please call 714-738-6812 or email jfeaster@fullerton.org.

Fullerton Multi-Vehicle Crash BMW Chevrolet Silverado Toyota RAV4 Investigation

