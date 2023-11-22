Fatal Landslide in Wrangell, Alaska

A fatal landslide near Wrangell, Alaska, killed three people, destroyed three homes, and left three people missing. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing.





AKpublicnews » / 🏆 387. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Three Dead, Three Missing in Wrangell LandslideThree people are confirmed dead and three people remain missing in a devastating Wrangell landslide that sent a 450-foot-wide debris field of earth, rock and trees barreling down a mountainside, swallowing three homes in its path and cutting off the only highway to more than 70 households.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Letter: The rest of the storyAlaska has a talented newsman doing similar things with his “Reporting from Alaska” website.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Lawless: One in three Alaska villages have no local policeSpecial report: A first-of-its-kind investigation by the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica found more than 70 Alaska communities — places with some of the highest rates of sexual assault in the U.S. — have no local police protection.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

3 passengers sue Alaska Airlines after off-duty pilot accused of trying to cut engines mid-flightThree passengers have sued Alaska Airlines saying they suffered emotional distress after...

Source: seattlepi - 🏆 611. / 51 Read more »

'Catastrophic failure': La Verkin landslide on verge of claiming more homesA landslide that previously claimed two homes on a hillside overlooking the Confluence Park in La Verkin is on the verge of claiming two more.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Exploring long-lasting effects of pre-phase landslides on future landslide occurrencesA research team from the Aerospace Information Research Institute (AIR) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has explored the long-lasting effects of pre-phase landslides on future landslide occurrences and evaluated the susceptibility of regions prone to seismic events.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »