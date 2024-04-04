Fatal Incidents Caused by Falling Trees in New York and Pennsylvania

At least three people were killed by falling trees in separate incidents in New York and Pennsylvania on Wednesday, as treacherous storms rolled in from the Midwest and pummeled the Northeast with heavy rain and powerful winds. All three victims were inside of vehicles during the fatal incidents.

One person died in New York's Westchester County after severe weather uprooted a tree that crashed into her car along the Route 128 state highway, near the hamlet of Armonk by the Connecticut border, CBS New York reported, citing local officials. They did not identify the woman but said that her family had been notified, according to the station.Several large trees fell in and around the New York City metropolitan area Wednesday, including one that toppled over in Central Park and another that took down power lines and wrecked parked cars when it collapsed overnight in a far-northern Manhattan neighborhoo

