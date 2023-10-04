Fatal crash led Menendez’s wife to seek car at issue in bribery charges

The Bogota Police Department released footage of Sen. Bob Menendez’s now-wife being questioned after she fatally struck a pedestrian on Dec. 12, 2018. (Video: Bogota Police Department)Nadine Arslanian was driving in suburban New Jersey on a December evening nearly five years ago when something terrible happened: She struck and killed a pedestrian outside his home.
for the deceased man, 49-year-old Richard Koop, memorialized him as an “avid outdoorsman, sportsman, and music fan with a great sense of humor.
An attorney for the senator's wife declined to comment. The senator's office pointed to comments he made to reporters Wednesday morning: "It was a tragic accident and obviously we think of the family.
Police found Koop bleeding from his head and his body badly mangled. He was taken to Holy Name Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:18 p.m. A Bergen County medical examiner’s report recorded the manner of death as an accident.
The responding officers were friendly. "You're not under arrest," one assured her, saying authorities were simply seeking basic information, such as the direction she was driving. With the help of a man who arrived at the scene, Arslanian was allowed to retrieve some items from her car. The man never appeared in view of the dash cam, but he introduced himself to authorities present as a retired police officer from Hackensack, explaining that his "buddy's wife" who was friends with her.