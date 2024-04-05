Fatal Crash Involving Car and Two Semis on Borman Expressway

One person was killed in a horrific crash involving a car and two semis on the Borman Expressway in Northwest Indiana . The crash happened around 2 p.m. on I-80/94 eastbound at the Columbia Avenue overpass between Calumet Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard – near the boundary of Munster and Hammond. A car and two semi-trailer trucks were involved. The scene was tense as first responders had to extricate several people from one of the cars involved – after they were trapped under a semi.
Indiana State Police said a passenger in the car – a Kia – was killed. The driver and a child in the same car were being treated Thursday night for very serious injuries that were described as potentially life-threatening. The wrecked Kia was left severely mangled between the two semis. Troopers said one semi-truck hit the Kia from behind – sending it underneath a different 18-wheeler
Crash Car Semis Borman Expressway Northwest Indiana Indiana State Police
