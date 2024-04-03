Fatal Crash in California

Authorities did not identify the 31-year-old man, pending notification of his relatives, but said he was not a resident of the city. He died at the scene.The 55-year-old man driving the vehicle wasn’t injured. Police in a statement released Tuesday said they responded to the crash about 6:05 p.m. near the intersection of Jackson and Grand streets. They did not say how the crash happened but said they have not ruled out alcohol and or drugs as a possibility.

Police are still looking for information on what happened and urged anyone in the area when the crash happened to contact them at 510-293-7066.

