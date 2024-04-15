Fatal Crash at Intersection in Southwest Denver

Police said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Mississippi Avenue and Irving Street in southwest Denver.

Police said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Mississippi Avenue and Irving Street in southwest Denver. The victim died on the scene, police said. His name has not yet been released. metrodenvercrimestoppers.com Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

