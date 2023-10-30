Fatal accident leads to highway closure near Carrizo Springs

A fatal accident has shut down a portion of a highway early Monday morning near Carrizo Springs. (PHOTO: Dimmit County Sheriff's Office)

DIMMIT COUNTY, Texas - A fatal accident has shut down a portion of a highway early Monday morning near Carrizo Springs The Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office said the fatal accident happened on U.S. Highway 277, about 10 miles southeast of Carrizo Springs.

Deputies say traffic the highway will be closed during the investigation. Traffic is being rerouted to Ranch Road 191 or Farm-to-Market 2644.

