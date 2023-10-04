Fat Bear Week voting opens; which bear will win?

Bear 747 is competing once again for the title of Fat Bear at Katmai National Park and Reserve in Alaska.KATMAI NATIONAL PARK, Alaska — Voting has begun for this year’s Fat Bear competition. Who will come out on top? Last year’s winner 747, or multi-year champ Otis? Only time will tell.

It also highlights how bears prepare for their months-long hibernation, packing on pounds before they crawl into their cozy spots for a long nap. Bears have to eat about a year’s worth of food in six months since while they’re sleeping over the next few months they will be using up their fat reserves. The animals end up losing about a third of their body weight.

The national park has a a plethora of salmon from late June to September and bears flock there to catch the fish and feast.There is also a Fat Bear Junior competition that selects the chubbiest cubs of the year.2021 - Fat Bear Junior: 132′s spring cub. Fat Bear Week 2021: 480 Otis2023 - Fat Bear Junior: 806′s spring cub.

