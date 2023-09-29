The National Park Service employees who monitor Fat Bear Week for privately run Explore.org would be among the federal workers furloughed. Rangers begin work on Fat Bear Week long before the competition begins. As soon as employees arrive at Katmai National Park at the beginning of the season, they are tasked with capturing photos of the bears at their lowest weight.

They keep track of the bears throughout the summer, then come September must capture the bears at their fattest.

“The pictures we use for Fat Bear Week are not the kind of pictures that as a photographer, you normally want to take,” said Naomi Boak, the park’s media ranger.Unlike the visitors hoping to get photos of the bears in action, Boak says rangers look for “boring profile shots” that give the online voters an idea of the bear’s size.

The job is easier said than done. With bears constantly submerged in the water fishing and appearing in the Brooks Corridor at inconsistent times, “the picture taking gets intense,” Boak said. September is also when the rangers start working on Fat Bear Week planning and production, mapping out the competition schedule and debating what bears will make the bracket. Part of that decision depends on whether they can get good photos of them skinny and fat. headtopics.com

, but the contest relies on information from Katmai rangers who track the bears.from the National Park Service, rangers are responsible for creating the bracket-style tournament.Share

“And in the meantime we’re still doing Q&As in the [

livestream] chat and on YouTube, live chats and play by plays,” Boak added.

The work continues through the tournament. Festivitiesbegan on Sept. 29 with. Media rangers field requests from press around the world — Boak said Fat Bear Week is also big in India — write marketing and social media copy, and publish four posts a day to promote the competition and keep the public updated.

“It’s a team effort like a writer's room … we want it to be fun and funny and alliterative,” Boak said.

The biggest challenge may be finding new words for fat. “Thank god for the thesaurus,” Boak said. “It gets worn out.”The latest: