Fast-food workers used customers’ money to bail out jail inmates: police

Fast-food fraudsters at an Indiana Hardee's secretly stole customers' debit card information in a scheme to bail inmates out of jail, authorities claim.

TACO BELL EMPLOYEE IN HOT WATER AFTER CUSTOMER MAKES DISTURBING FIND ON BANK STATEMENT: POLICE 'After leaving the jail, the former inmates were transported to area ATMs where the remaining balance on the jail issued debit card was withdrawn,' the sheriff’s office said, noting that issuing debit cards following a release from jail is 'normal procedure.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Newsom appoints SLO County prosecutor judge for Santa Barbara CountyBy KAREN VELIE California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the appointment of San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Kristy Imel to a

A Kentucky deputy is wounded and a suspect is killed during an attempted arrestAuthorities say a Kentucky deputy was wounded and a suspect killed when gunfire erupted during an attempted arrest. Kentucky State Police say the shooting happened Saturday in Allen County as officers attempted to locate someone involved in an earlier car chase in Simpson County. Police say a male subject was pronounced dead at the scene and a Simpson County Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that Chief Deput

F9: The Fast Saga (2021) | ScreenRantThe Fast family reunites again for the ninth installment in the franchise, F9: The Fast Saga. Dominic Toretto must lead the team against the dangerous Cipher once more, as she has joined forces with an equally dangerous foe named Otto. This covert operative went rogue upon discovering a powerful weapon, Project Aries. Unfortunately for Dom, not all families are as loving and caring, as he'll soon discover his estranged brother has returned, joining forces with the opposition.

Police respond to reported shooting in York CountyLooking into the unsolved murders of Sara Burke, Donna O'Steen and Karen Bodine

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office to hold news conference, discuss domestic shooting, armed carjacking involving kidsThe Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is set to hold a Monday afternoon news conference to discuss two incidents that happened in recent days.