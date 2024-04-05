Fast Food Prices Increase in California After Minimum Wage Legislation

Prices for burgers, fries and other fast food items have increased at various restaurant chains across California , according to a recent report. A New York Post investigation revealed that some fast food chains in the Los Angeles area raised prices on April 1, after new California statewide legislation went into effect Monday enforcing a $20 minimum wage for restaurants that have at least 60 locations nationwide, except those that make and sell their own bread. Gov.

Gavin Newsom signed the legislation, AB 1228, into law in September. In addition to the pay raises, it also establishes a "Fast Food Council," including representatives for both workers and employers, that can approve further pay increases and set standards for working conditions. CALIFORNIA'S $20 MINIMUM WAGE FOR FAST-FOOD WORKERS GOES INTO EFFECT "The biggest leap was at a Burger King, where a Texas Double Whopper meal cost $15.09 on March 29 but surged to $16.89 on April 1, a whopping increase of $

Fast Food California Prices Minimum Wage Legislation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

California Democrats play a corrupt game of fast-food winners and losersPart of California’s decay can be attributed to the corrupt governance and legislating that comes from the Democratic Party’s single-party rule.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

California fast food joints to cut staff ahead of Newsom-backed wage hike, report saysThe minimum wage increase is set to take effect in April.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

‘Unaffordable’: California McDonald’s Franchisee Slams Gavin Newsom’s $20 Fast Food Minimum Wage BillSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

California schools forced to compete with fast food industry for workers after minimum wage hikeThe new law took effect Monday and guarantees $20-per-hour wages for fast food workers in California. The law does not apply to food service workers at public…

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

California minimum wage shocks fast food workers as restaurant closes: 'Only the beginning,' ex-manager warnsA restaurant claims California's fast-food minimum wage going up to $20 an hour forced them to close down for good.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

California fast-food wage hike worries schools competing for workersCalifornia's increased minimum wage for fast-food workers at companies with more than 60 locations is causing various downstream concerns.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »