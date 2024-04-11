Fashionable Cat Found Wearing Strawberry Dress

Included in their message was a photo of the fashionable feline — wearing a white dress with multiple strawberries throughout the design. The white cat with gray ears stared into the camera for the photo.According to the post, the “older kitten was found curled up in a driveway near the Parlin School .
” Anyone with information on who she belongs to is urged to call the Everett Police Dispatch at (617) 387-1212 or e-mail ACO The social media post was shared more than 250 times as of Tuesday, April 9, afternoon. Concerned users also hoped that the cat was reunited with its family.“Best of luck and a lifetime of love and happiness to this cutie,” another person commented. On Tuesday, Everett - Massachusetts Animal Control shared another update on the cat, this time in video form. “We are calling her Strawberry since the young Good Samaritan, who helped her, named her that,” the organization wrote in their caption.They also shared a video of “Strawberry” being held by one of the officers as the individual spoke sweetly to the animal, reassuring it that it was in good hands. “Here is a better view of this kitten's white and strawberry dress she had on- Does anyone recognize it?” the post asked. “She loves to lay in the ACOs lap and grab her hand with her paw until she gets some cuddles. This kitten is extremely affectionate and a family must be missing her,” they wrote before once again sharing ways to get in contact with the department and claim the pe
Cat Fashionable White Dress Strawberries Found Everett Massachusetts Parlin School Authorities Owner
