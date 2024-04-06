Fashion Highlights from the Academy Awards

They came, they saw, they ball-gowned. The Academy Awards , the ripe ruby in Hollywood’s glistening tiara, benevolently clogged our feeds on Sunday, momentarily drowning out Kate Middleton’s Photoshop skills. I have so many fashion notes from Sunday’s shenanigans, but snippy takes on backless dresses are why God created private WhatsApp groups.
I will say, however, that Carey Milligan ate (as she has all awards season) in peekaboo tulle, and Sandra Hüller dazzled as a 1950’s high-society cat burglar who never gets caught. (I will find her glamorously menacing until The Zone of Interest is out of my system.) I also wish I knew how to quit Greta Lee, who not only stunned in operatically draped Loewe (a standing ovation from my retinas, brava!) but bought a tangibly beating heart to Past Lives, a script that, although quite dry on paper, was absolutely sopping with feeling
Academy Awards Fashion Celebrities Outfits Highlights
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »
Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »
Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »
Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »
Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »
Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »