Fashion Highlights from the Academy Awards

They came, they saw, they ball-gowned. The Academy Awards , the ripe ruby in Hollywood’s glistening tiara, benevolently clogged our feeds on Sunday, momentarily drowning out Kate Middleton’s Photoshop skills. I have so many fashion notes from Sunday’s shenanigans, but snippy takes on backless dresses are why God created private WhatsApp groups.

I will say, however, that Carey Milligan ate (as she has all awards season) in peekaboo tulle, and Sandra Hüller dazzled as a 1950’s high-society cat burglar who never gets caught. (I will find her glamorously menacing until The Zone of Interest is out of my system.) I also wish I knew how to quit Greta Lee, who not only stunned in operatically draped Loewe (a standing ovation from my retinas, brava!) but bought a tangibly beating heart to Past Lives, a script that, although quite dry on paper, was absolutely sopping with feeling

Academy Awards Fashion Celebrities Outfits Highlights

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



voguemagazine / 🏆 715. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Photos: Highlights of the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood“Oppenheimer” was crowned best picture at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Oscars 2024 red carpet fashion and key moments from Academy Awards arrivalsHollywood stars​, including this year's Oscar nominees​, arrived in style for the 2024 Academy Awards. See some of the best fashion looks from the red carpet.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

Oscars live updates: Winners, biggest moments and fashion at the Academy AwardsFollow our live coverage of the 96th Academy Awards, including red carpet fashion, winners and big moments. “Oppenheimer” has the most Oscar nominations.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Oscars live updates: Red carpet looks, fashion at the Academy Awards“Oppenheimer,” “Poor Things,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Barbie” all hope to win Oscars at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

'Poor Things' starts Oscar night strong with 3 awards; film up for 11 Academy Awards'Poor Things' is one of the most buzzed about movies this Oscar season with 11 nominations, including acting nods for stars Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Cillian Murphy Wins Best Actor at 2024 Oscars, Dedicates His Award to 'Peacemakers Everywhere'The 'Oppenheimer' star completed his awards season sweep during Sunday's Academy Awards.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »