Fashion-Forward Maternity Holiday Dresses Under $100

Celebrate the holiday season in style—without breaking the bank. These fashion-forward maternity holiday dresses are all $100 or less. We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. Bring on the holidays! There’s nothing quite like kicking the season off with parties, family and friend gatherings and festive events.

But finding the perfect maternity holiday dress is no easy feat, especially if you’re showing off your bump for the first time. No matter what your plans include, we’ve got you covered with a sparkling selection of festive maternity Christmas dresses, Hanukkah outfits and New Year’s Eve looks for both day and night. From bump-hugging dresses to cozy knits that stun, there’s something everyone will love. Best of all, most of these looks will last long after the party’s over, and all of them ring up under $100. Ready to shop? Let’s get to it

