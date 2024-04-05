Fashion Designer Adam Lippes Collaborates with Oka on Furnishings Collection

This week, U.K.-based firm Oka announced a collaboration with fashion designer Adam Lippes on three collections, including pieces for the study. The collections feature nesting tables , a desk, a table lamp , and a wastebasket with walnut wood surfaces, leather detailing , and beech wood embellishments.

The Magistry Collection was inspired by antique chinoiserie-style linen fabric. The collaboration emphasizes quality and longevity.

