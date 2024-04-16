Farmers in Skagit Valley Relieved as Wet Weather Approaches

FILE - Farmers in the Skagit Valley said in the summer of 2023 they are relieved to finally see wet weather on the horizon. The drought declaration covers all of Washington state except for parts of Tacoma up through SeaTac and Seattle, to just north of Everett.

Low snowpack leads to less water for Washington state rivers and streams, people, farmers and utilities generating electricity. Snow melting earlier in the spring also leads to drier forests, which can “By moving quickly to declare a drought, we can begin delivering financial support to water systems with drought impacts, and work with water users to find solutions to challenges before they become a crisis,” Ecology Director Laura Watson said in a statement.Washington State Department of Agriculture Director Derek Sandison said the anticipated drought conditions this year emphasize the importance of building drought resilience into water management strategies statewide.

