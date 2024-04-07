Farmers in India Use Natural Farming Techniques to Protect Crops

There's a pungent odor on Ratna Raju's farm that he says is protecting his crops from the unpredictable and extreme weather that's become more frequent with The smell comes from a concoction of cow urine , an unrefined sugar known as jaggery, and other organic materials that act as fertilizers, pesticides and bad weather barriers for his corn, rice, leafy greens and other vegetables on his farm in Guntur in India 's southern Andhra Pradesh state.

There's a pungent odor on Ratna Raju's farm that he says is protecting his crops from the unpredictable and extreme weather that's become more frequent with The smell comes from a concoction of cow urine, an unrefined sugar known as jaggery, and other organic materials that act as fertilizers, pesticides and bad weather barriers for his corn, rice, leafy greens and other vegetables on his farm in Guntur in India's southern Andhra Pradesh state

India Farmers Natural Farming Crops Weather Cow Urine Jaggery Organic Materials

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Farmers protests pressure India, Europe over crop prices, Ukraine war and climate changeMithil Aggarwal is a Hong Kong-based reporter/producer for NBC News.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

India’s protesting farmers joined by their wives and mothers on International Women’s DayAt dawn on Friday, Baljeet Kaur, a farmer from Punjab, led a group of 200 women to the village of Shambhu in the state with one mission in mind: to...

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

Farmers in India are hit hard by extreme weather. Some say expanding natural farming is the answerIndia's southern Andhra Pradesh state has become a positive example of the benefits of natural farming, a process of using organic matter as fertilizers and pesticides that makes crops more resilient to bad weather, and advocates say active government support is the primary driver for the state’s success.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Indian farmers use pungent odor to protect crops from extreme weatherFarmers in India's Andhra Pradesh state are using a concoction of cow urine, jaggery, and other organic materials to protect their crops from extreme weather conditions caused by climate change. The natural farming method helps the soil retain more water and strengthens the plants' roots, making them more resilient to cyclones and extreme heat. Andhra Pradesh's success in natural farming is attributed to active government support.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Generative AI Reveals Enzyme Secrets Using Natural SequencesResearchers have used generative AI to uncover the secrets of enzymes by analyzing sequences found in nature. The AI model was trained on a large dataset of enzyme sequences and was able to predict the function and structure of previously unknown enzymes. This breakthrough could greatly accelerate the discovery of new enzymes for various applications, including drug development and biofuel production.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

'Women farmers are invisible': A West African project helps them claim their rights — and landWomen play a crucial but underappreciated role in West African farming

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »