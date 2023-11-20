Farm Conservation Programs and Underfunding

When the U.S. Department of Agriculture denied Albert Johnson Sr.'s application for a farm loan in the mid-1980s, he went to a private lender who made him list as collateral all 20 of his cattle and his one bull. Johnson, 81, who lives near Lexington, Mississippi, was among thousands deemed to not qualify for settlement money, his family said. Against all odds, their family farm has persisted, part of the just 1% of remaining Black-owned farms in the United States.





MSTODAYnews » / 🏆 232. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

When Saying “No” Isn’t EnoughThere are many parallels between drug use prevention programs and weight management programs.

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 552. / 22,5 Read more »

80+ Organizations Urge Biden to Reject Inhumane Cuts to Critical Programs in Upcoming Spending BillsThe ProsperUS coalition issued a letter, as covered in HuffPost, calling on the White House to protect funding for critical domestic programs as shutdown looms

Source: commondreams - 🏆 401. / 22,68 Read more »

Clissold Elementary completes expansion of pre-K programs to benefit young learnersA far South Side elementary school is celebrating the successful completion of a multi-year project aimed at enhancing its pre-K programs to better serve young learners.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 642. / 22,5 Read more »

Fall Signing Day 2023: Which girls soccer seniors are committed to college programs?Check out where the top girls soccer players in New Jersey are committed to play in college.

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 230. / 28,125 Read more »

Bari Weiss calls for end to DEI programs, says they undermine ‘central missions’ of institutionsBari Weiss, the founder of 'The Free Press,' called for an end to DEI programs and ideology, arguing such policies undermine the central missions of institutions.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »

Southern Alaska's national forests key to meeting climate and conservation goals, study showsAnalyses of U.S. national forests led by Oregon State University scientists shows that increased protections for two Alaskan forests is a key to meeting climate and biodiversity goals.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 34. / 55,44 Read more »