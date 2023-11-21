Fargo Season 5 Premiere: A Promising Start

It’s been almost three years since Fargo was last on TV, its fourth season representing something of a nadir for Noah Hawley’s scattered take on the Coen brothers’ classic. At its best, Fargo has been a fascinating and worthy addition to the name, borrowing mostly just “vibes” from the film, rather than a bunch of Easter eggs and character names.

I’ll admit I was a little surprised to find out there would be a fifth season, but if it continues to be as good as this two-episode season premiere, I’m extremely down for another adventure in the snowy Midwest. We start, as all good stories must, in the middle of a slow motion, all-out brawl at the Scandia Middle School Fall Festival Planning Committee. I have no idea what caused such mayhem, but it appears everyone in the auditorium is throwing hands. Save for Dorothy Lyon (Juno Temple) and her daughter, Scotty (Sienna King). On their way out of the melee, Dot accidentally tases a cop, and is swiftly arreste





NATIVE AMERICA: SEASON 2 (New Season Premiere)Premieres Tuesdays, Oct. 24 - Nov. 14, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App. Building on the success of the first season, this four-part Native directed series reveals the beauty and power of today's Indigenous world.

'Fargo' Season 5 Teaser Gets in the Halloween SpiritFX has released a new Halloween-themed teaser for Season 5 of their hit series, Fargo, starring Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and Joe Keery.

'Fargo' Season 5 Review — Juno Temple Is Darkly Delightful, Dontcha KnowNoah Hawley's fifth season of the FX/Hulu series Fargo, starring Juno Temple and Jon Hamm, is still a dark delight.

Fargo Season 5 Teaser: Dot's Definitely In No Mood for A 'Tumble'
The latest installment of Fargo is set in Minnesota and North Dakota, 2019.

