Farewell Message for Retiring Sports Director Pat Principe

All this week, WGAL is saying farewell to our longtime sports director , Pat Principe , who is retiring. In this edition, we have a farewell message from former WGAL sports anchor Mike Straub . 'Prince, man, I have to say you set the gold standard of what local sports guys and sports director s do. Trust me, when Pat Principe walks into a gym or walks onto a field or into a stadium, the entire vibe, the entire feeling of the game changes. Everybody knows that is a big game.

The players, the refs, the fans, the coaches, everything changes, believe me. And I know that personally, I have to thank Pat for believing in me, and bringing me to this market, and making this my home.'I personally can't thank him enough for what he has done for me and my family in that respect. And really, we all owe Pat Principe a huge debt of gratitude because he has made this community a better place to be because of his commitment to sports and all of our communities here. So, thank you, Pat. We wish you absolutely nothing but the best,' Straub said

