Farewell ceremony held for beloved giant panda in South Korea

A large number of people, some crying, gathered in a South Korean amusement park on Wednesday to bid farewell to a beloved giant panda before its departure for China. Fu Bao has been a major attraction at the Everland theme park near Seoul since its birth in 2020 to pandas Ai Bao and Le Bao, who arrived from China in 2016 under a 15-year loan program. China sends pandas abroad as a sign of goodwill, but maintains ownership over the animals and their offspring.

Decades of conservation efforts in the wild and captive breeding have saved the species from extinction, increasing its population from less than 1,000 at one point to over 1,800 in the wild and in captivity

Crowd bids farewell to beloved giant panda in South KoreaA crowd of people, some weeping, gathered at a rain-soaked amusement park in South Korea to bid farewell to a beloved giant panda before her departure to China on Wednesday.

