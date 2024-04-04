Far-Right Conservatives Push for 'Winner-Take-All' Electoral College System in Nebraska

Far-right conservatives loyal to former President Donald Trump are pushing for Nebraska Legislature to adopt a “winner-take-all” system of awarding Electoral College votes. The Nebraska Republican Party will hold a rally to target the state's atypical system of splitting its five presidential electoral votes based on the popular vote within its congressional districts.

Republicans want the switch ahead of this year's presidential election to ensure an electoral vote tied to Nebraska's Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District doesn't go to President Joe Biden, as it did in 2020

