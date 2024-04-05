Far-left “Squad” member Rep. Jamaal Bowman trails in primary race

Far-left “ Squad ” member Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) is down double digits in his primary race , according to a poll first obtained by theBowman, who has the backing of fellow “ Squad ” members Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Cori Bush (D-MO), and Ilhan Omar (D-MN), is facing off against primary challenger Westchester County Executive George Latimer . Latimer isby State Sen.
Shelley Mayer as well as the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Jewish Democratic Council of America, and Democratic Majority for Israel PAC. The latest poll of the race between the two found the incumbent at a great disadvantage, trailing his opponent by 17 points in the Democrat primary. According to the survey, 52 percent of Democrat primary voters support Latimer in the 16th Congressional District rac
Jamaal Bowman Primary Race Squad George Latimer Poll Support Democrat Primary 16Th Congressional District
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »
Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »
Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »
Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »