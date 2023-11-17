Gerry has trouble focusing on his date with Theresa after the fantasy suite with Leslie on "The Golden Bachelor." It's Fantasy Suite Week on "The Golden Bachelor!" All of your burning questions about intimacy in your 60's and 70's will be answered, maybe. Gerry is in Costa Rica and planning on getting engaged to the second love of his life, but he still has to decide between Leslie and Theresa. He says that he is in love with BOTH women. He is hoping that clarity will come with these dates.

"Do people my age still knock boots and have a good time behind closed doors?" Gerry said. The answer is yes! He loves the idea of pillow talk and says the level of communication goes up because the barriers go down. He's coming at this very pragmatically. Gerry says he can see Leslie being a life partner because every layer has been a different color to her personality. "She is so authentic about what she does," Gerry said. He said that he felt a flutter with her and he had a reaction to the words, "I love you," with her. "There is a nice warm, safe, secure feeling with Theresa

United States Headlines Read more: ABC7CHİCAGO »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

İNDYSTAR: Gerry Turner's Journey as 'The Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner, the lead of 'The Golden Bachelor ,' shares his experience as a reality TV star and his preferences in a soulmate. He also addresses the criticism he receives.

Source: indystar | Read more »

WASHİNGTONPOST: Sylvester Stallone and the Death of Hollywood's Golden AgePerspective by Ann Hornaday: We’ve been getting Sylvester Stallone all wrong In the Netflix documentary “Sly,” the actor, filmmaker and painter reveals hidden depths.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more »

MERCNEWS: Golden State Warriors Show Promise but Struggle to ScoreThe Golden State Warriors have shown both their potential as contenders and their struggles to score in the first 12 games of the season. Despite winning five of their first seven road games, their lack of size and shooting struggles have hindered their performance.

Source: mercnews | Read more »

FOX13: Draymond Green ejected for putting Rudy Gobert in a headlockGolden State Warriors' Draymond Green was ejected for putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock during their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The incident occurred less than two minutes into the game.

Source: fox13 | Read more »

COLLİDER: Loki Season 2 Finale: A Bittersweet Conclusion and Changes in DirectingLoki Season 2 concludes with a bittersweet moment as Loki makes the ultimate sacrifice and sits alone on a golden throne at the end of time. The series saw changes in directing with Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead taking over after Season 1.

Source: Collider | Read more »

NBCBAYAREA: Warriors' Big Three Ejected, Rookie Podziemski Shines in Curry's AbsenceThe Golden State Warriors faced multiple challenges in their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves as their Big Three players were ejected early on. However, rookie Brandin Podziemski stepped up and delivered an impressive performance, scoring 23 points and leading the team to victory.

Source: nbcbayarea | Read more »