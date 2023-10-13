Fantasy Football Week 6 Would You Rather: Chargers or Cowboys?

Fantasy analysts Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin play a little game of"Would You Rather," choosing which vaunted offense will produce the most fantasy points on Monday Night Football.The Chargers haven't won their division since 2009, and they have three piddly playoff appearances in the last 13 years.

I'm picking the Cowboys as -2 favorites on the road, by the way. Of course, no NFL team plays a true road game with the Chargers — the crowd figures to be dominated by Dallas fans. Seventy percent? Eighty percent? More? I wish I could close my eyes, snap my fingers, and have the Chargers back where they belong, in San Diego.

Isn't it about time CeeDee Lamb had a signature game? His five finishes thus far (grading off half-point PPR) are a little underwhelming: WR32, WR10, WR43, WR19, WR44. This is not the dominator I signed up for. He's also seen more than seven targets just once. Let your best players be your best players. headtopics.com

Bottom line, I'm holding the line on Pollard and Lamb, still treating them as top 12-15 players at worst. I've been stumping for Jake Ferguson all year, not that it's come in yet. I need Prescott in some Superflex and deeper leagues. I'm even considering Brandin Cooks a viable sleeper.

Maybe it’s because I live somewhat near to SoFi Stadium — by LA traffic standards that means two hours or less on the freeway — I’m partial to the Chargers in this matchup. It starts with No. 10, Justin Herbert, who most weeks can beat NFL defenses one-handed. That’s good, because he’s nursing a broken middle finger on his left (non-throwing) hand that he suffered in Week 4. headtopics.com

Keenan Allen will resume the wonderful campaign he’s having, as he was second in the NFL with 35 receptions through the first four games. Herbert will be looking for him early and often, as Michael Wilson’s 86 receiving yards (on two catches) in Arizona’s 28-16 victory over Dallas will surely show some cracks in the Cowboys’ armor.

