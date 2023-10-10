Fantasy Football Week 6 QB Rankings

And while Goff doesn't have the rushing upside (he also has shown some eye-opening home-road splits throughout his career) of some of the QBs in that top 10, he leads an incredibly potent offense, from their offensive line to their running game to a passing game full of young, exciting weapons.

That said, a tough test lies in store in Week 6, when Goff and the Lions go to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers.

Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp return in Week 5 to help fantasy football teamsWelcome back, Jonathan Taylor and Cooper Kupp. Fantasy football managers have been waiting to insert the two stars in their starting lineups like kids waiting to open holiday gifts.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 6: Rookie RBs headline top addsThe road to a fantasy championship is never a smooth ride, free of impediments and injuries. Every season has its challenges. Fortunately, the waiver wire never takes a week off. If you have roster problems, we have plenty of potential solutions. Each week around here, we identify a collection of useful fantasy options, all of them available in a majority of Yahoo leagues.

