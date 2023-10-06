Fantasy Football Week 5 Start 'Em Sit 'Em

The Bills have allowed the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season and that includes facing the league’s leader in YPA (Tua Tagovailoa). No QB has surpassed 15 fantasy points or been top-15 at the position in a week facing Buffalo. The Bills are the least favorable QB matchup when schedule-adjusted as well.

Since facing the inviting Colts secondary in Week 1, Lawrence has been fantasy’s No. 22 QB; he’s well behind Anthony Richardson over that span, who's missed seven quarters. Lawrence isn’t a top-15 QB on my board this week., and the Jaguars have ceded the sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends. Knox has been limited by a quad injury, so this could be the week the rookie breaks out.

Montgomery saw a whopping 32 carries last week despite recently coming off a serious-looking injury. He gets 10 days to rest up and a home matchup against a Panthers defense allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs. Carolina has suffered numerous defensive injuries and is also ceding the most EPA/rush in the league by a wide margin. headtopics.com

Jonathan Taylor's return helps the Colts' offense, but Indy will be forced to go pass-heavy Sunday. The Titans are allowing just 56.8 rushing yards per game to running backs this season, when opponents have, leading the league in fantasy points per dropback by a mile. He'll soon graduate to being too obvious for this column (if we aren't there already).

