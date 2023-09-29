Fantasy Football Week 4 Start 'Em Sit 'Em

Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 4 lineups! Diggs hasn’t erupted during his past shadow matchups with Xavien Howard, but he should be busy in what looks like this week’s DFS matchup to target. The game has a big over/under (53.

Mattison nearly lost two fumbles last week and had a bad drop but dominated Minnesota’s backfield usage. Cam Akers enters the mix now, but he’s not likely to suddenly force a split. The Vikings have been pass-heavy during their three losses to open the season, but they should have a much more favorable game script Sunday (four-point favorites) with Bryce Young likely returning for Carolina. The Panthers have allowed the most EPA/rush and the third-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Fire up Mattison in Week 4.

Watch Fantasy Football Live on Thursday for Week 4 sit/start advice and analysisWeek 4 of the NFL season is here and there's no better place to get your lineup ready than by watching Fantasy Football Live. Starting Thursday at 7 p.m. ET, Yahoo Fantasy analysts Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon will join host Jason Fitz to preview the week ahead and help with your sit-start decisions. They're also hit on some of the biggest questions we need answered.

Fantasy Football RB Report: Is De'Von Achane a must-start coming off monster performance?During the 2023 season, fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin will provide weekly analysis of some of the muddiest fantasy RB situations while looking ahead to future matchups.

Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 4The Giants' Daniel Jones struggled last week and now has struggled twice in three weeks. Still, those two games came against two of the best defenses in the NFL, and he was the QB1 (31.7 points) the one week he didn’t play Dallas or San Francisco.

) when Tua Tagovailoa was healthy last season and rejoins a Miami offense lapping the league in EPA/play. He also gets a prime matchup that has Week 4's highest total. Waddle's salary is more than 20% less than it was in Week 1, so he's undervalued.

Mattison nearly lost two fumbles last week and had a bad drop but dominated Minnesota’s backfield usage. Cam Akers enters the mix now, but he’s not likely to suddenly force a split. The Vikings have been pass-heavy during their three losses to open the season, but they should have a much more favorable game script Sunday (four-point favorites) with Bryce Young likely returning for Carolina. The Panthers have allowed the most EPA/rush and the third-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Fire up Mattison in Week 4.

Adam Thielen would’ve been a must-start in a revenge game and DJ Chark would be a strong WR3 if Andy Dalton were starting in this matchup. But the Panthers are turning back to a healthy Bryce Young, which means a downgrade for the WRs and a heavy dose of Sanders (assuming his groin injury cooperates). Sanders is second in RB target share and top-10 in snap percentage with his new team in 2023. He’s faced a couple of tough run defenses to open the season, but Minnesota has allowed the seventh-highest EPA/rush.Start: Javonte Williams, Justin Fields

Williams had just a 42% snap rate last week but is a solid fantasy start in this matchup. The Bears have yielded the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Denver should also finally have a positive game script for the first time all year. Williams has averaged 16 opportunities over the first three games as he works his way back from major knee surgery, and he’s likely to see a season-high in touches Sunday.

Fields has struggled mightily this season, but he’s in a bounce-back spot in Week 4. His clunker last week came in Kansas City against an underrated Chiefs defense, and at least he had 11 rushes. His seven designed runs were two more than he had combined entering the game. Fields got off to a slow start in 2022, and there remains a ton of fantasy upside if he starts running again. The Broncos have allowed the third-highest EPA/rush, the second-most YPC (5.6) and the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.