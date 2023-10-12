Fantasy Football Rookie Report: Larger roles looming for Jordan Addison, Emari Demercado?

Time will tell if the messages were received and if those rookies turn opportunity into expanded roles and more production on the field — and fantasy points.

Let’s take a look at some of those rookies who may be ready to roll, while leaving out three obvious choices who have graduated to every-week-starter roles: C.J. Stroud, Bijan Robinson and Puka Nacua. It would be too easy to include these players in this space, so we’re focused on several players who have seen fewer words written about them here.

Addison is fourth on the team in routes run with 151, though in Week 5 he was second with 33 (just behind K.J. Osborn's 40). After seeing nine targets, catching six for 64 yards and a touchdown, it appears that Addison is improving to the point that he could contribute in Jefferson's absence.

Against the Bears and their pass defense that has given up a league-high 1,476 yards, Addison may have some room to operate this week. He's a definite start.

Fantasy managers spent plenty of FAB this week to acquire the undrafted free agent from TCU, and it appears there's potentially a four-week runway for him to get some work.

It may be inconsistent — even the best receivers have clunkers — but this could be a run where Rice is at least a flex play and/or bye-week fill-in. That's a reward for him becoming a bigger part of the offense as the season has gone on. On the season, Spears has logged a snap share of 50.9%, with workhorse Derrick Henry at 56.8%. Where Spears' role is growing is in the touch count.

This is a very positive sign for Spears to remain a part of the offensive game plan, especially in games where the Titans are in need of passing-game work. On the season, Spears has run more routes than Henry, 69-44, and seen more targets, 19-9. This week in London against a strong Ravens team, there could be more work in the passing game.

Fantasy Football Week 6 RB RankingsFinally, the Josh Jacobs fantasy managers had been waiting for has been front and center the past two weeks of the season. After shredding the Chargers for 23.90 fantasy points in Week 4, Jacobs scored 17.40 against the Packers on Monday Night Football in Week 5.

Fantasy Football Week 6 Kicker RankingsA whopping 11 kickers scored 10+ fantasy football points in Week 5. At this point, I'm wishing I could start a kicker in my flex spot!

Fantasy Football Week 6 Defense RankingsFew defensive units around the NFL have suffered more injuries than the Buffalo Bills have this season. And those injuries were felt in Week 5, as the Jaguars defeated the favored Bills in London.

