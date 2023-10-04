Fantasy Football RB Report: Jonathan Taylor is back — now what?

Fantasy football managers, we’re through Week 4. One quarter of the way through the season — sort of.

The D’Andre Swift drafters are feeling like their wildest dreams have come true with him playing like a bell-cow back since Week 2.This week’s Running Back Report is going to have a different look.

Moss has 66 of the Colts' running back rush attempts since Week 2, with just eight going to Trey Sermon in that timeframe., and an RB21 finish the third week he started. It's hard to imagine that he's going to head to the bench immediately after Taylor is activated to the 53-man roster. More than likely, the pair will split carries early on.

While both backs may be startable, the upcoming schedule is rough. Tennessee, at Jacksonville, Cleveland and New Orleans are the next four opponents, and all are top 11 in fewest rushing yards allowed. Welcome back to the NFL, Mr. Taylor., though, hitting paydirt twice in the 48-20 loss to the Bills. headtopics.com

Hall is nearing the one-year anniversary from his ACL surgery. That mark is usually when players are closer to full health, so possibly in the coming weeks we'll see Hall assert himself even more. Follow the injury reports to see if Sanders is trending into limited practices or DNP. This could lead to fewer opportunities. The Lions are up next, and they are second in the league in fewest rushing yards allowed on the season.Here we go with another week where the Steelers are splitting the touches between Najee Harris (15) and Jaylen Warren (14). Harris put up 10.

It’s hard to sit Harris, but starting him comes with the hope he scores a touchdown. Warren’s utility in the passing game makes him more palatable as a start. With the bye week following the Baltimore game, this backfield has a true committee feel for the foreseeable future.

