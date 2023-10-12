Fantasy Football Panic Meter, Week 6: Is Derrick Henry — THE King Henry — in a committee?!

We rely entirely on your input for the Panic Meter, so feel free to let us know at any time which player, coach or team is fueling your nightmares.On the one hand, Henry is averaging 19 touches per week and he's on pace for over 320 this season. So if this is any sort of committee in Tennessee, it's not at all like the DeMarco Murray era.

But on the other hand, Henry's usage — while still elite — isn't at last year's level. At 19 touches per game over a full season, he'd finish with roughly 60 fewer chances than he saw last season. He carried the ball 20-plus times in 10 different games in 2022; so far this year, he's done it twice.

Bottom line: if Henry is your big fantasy concern, then you're probably gonna cruise into the playoffs.This week certainly isn't the first time the fantasy community has erupted in panic over players whose team was recently pummeled by San Francisco. It's gonna be a recurring theme throughout the season in all likelihood. The Niners are holding opponents to just 266. headtopics.com

As for Pollard, he's on pace to set new career highs in touches, receptions and scrimmage yards, plus he leads the NFL in carries both inside the 10-yard line (16) and inside the five (9). He's actually fine. If you're done with him, please send him to me.through five games. Sometimes we have to simply give credit to an opponent and move on.

Jaleel McLaughlin, however, has been a revelation. The rookie has been outrageously efficient on his limited touches (7. headtopics.com

However, if you'd originally drafted Williams thinking he would, in time, nudge every other Broncos running back out of the way and eventually dominate touches, um ... that's not looking so likely. McLaughlin has forced his way into the mix, emphatically and decisively. He's gonna play.out there is keeping track of such things.

