Fantasy football owners can have fun playing revenge angle this week

If you play fantasy football long enough, you see a number of trends that develop. You will learn things such as which quarterbacks do better against zone coverage or which defenses are better at stuffing the run. But among the numerous trends you will witness, you also will encounter a variety of myths as well.

There are tales of the “third-year receiver breakout,” the need to draft a running back in the first round, and even stories of why you should draft based on strength of schedule. But the classic fantasy football myth, which may or may not be true, is the revenge-game narrative.

There was an actual study published in the Journal of Behavioral and Experimental Economics that supposedly proved the validity of the revenge-game narrative, but for every DeSean Jackson example, there are countless arguments against the theory.

So rather than accept this as 100 percent accurate, we’ll fall back on the statistical analysis of Brian Fantana who once said, “Sixty percent of the time, it works every time.” Regardless of what you believe, you certainly can have some fun with lineup decisions here in Week 4, as there are a number of revenge-game narratives to follow and potentially use.

At the quarterback position, we have Jameis Winston taking over under center for the Saints, who face the Buccaneers, the only other NFL team Winston has played for.

Your lead running back is none other than Ezekiel Elliott, who faces the Cowboys for the first time in his career.

Bill Belichick may be a grump, but it certainly is not above him to give Zeke some goal-line touches.

Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott faces the Cowboys, his former team.Your second running back might be a bit of a stretch, but if you’re desperate, perhaps Jake Funk taking on the Rams this week can give you a slight boost.

The receiver position is really where it’s at for revenge this week.

You have Calvin Ridley facing the Falcons in the London game, Adam Thielen squares up against the Vikings, and Brandin Cooks takes on the Patriots.

Ridley and Cooks are quality enough that you would play them without the revenge factor, but we would have preferred Andy Dalton as Thielen’s quarterback rather than Bryce Young, who will return from an ankle issue.